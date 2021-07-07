Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed George Floyd's murder said that her uncle was killed after his car was involved in a collision with a Minneapolis police vehicle Tuesday night.

Darnella Frazier, 18, said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday night that the victim was her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, adding that the police "took an innocent life trying to catch someone else."

"I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real," she wrote.

Minneapolis police said in a statement that an officer was pursing a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies when the officer's car collided with another car.

The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said. Police have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.

The Minnesota State Patrol will conduct an investigation into the crash, according to the police statement.

Frazier, then aged 17, went to a Minneapolis convenience store in May 2020 when she spotted officers restraining Floyd. She filmed the incident and her video and courtroom testimony played a role in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

She was awarded a Pulitzer Prize special citation last month for her video.