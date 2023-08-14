Teen finds mom dead inside home after she wasn’t answering calls, Nevada cops say

A teenager came home after her mom wasn’t responding to her calls and found her shot dead, Nevada police told news outlets.

At 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 13, Las Vegas police were dispatched to a home after a mother was found shot in her bedroom, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The girl who found her mom was staying at a friend’s house but went home to check on her mom, according to FOX 5. The woman’s other daughter was asleep in another room during the shooting.

The other teen daughter and neighbors didn’t hear anything, the outlet reported.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to KTNV.

Police are looking for the woman’s husband of 20 years, the outlet reported.

The husband is a person of interest and the couple has a history of domestic violence altercations, according to KLAS.

McClatchy News reached out to police on Aug. 14 for more information and was awaiting a response.

Police ask anyone with information to call 702-828-3521, KLAS reported.

