Teen fired gel blaster gun inside Fresno bus full of students, deputies say. He’s detained

A Fresno student may face criminal charges after firing a gel blaster gun inside a school bus headed to Bullard High School the day after he was suspended, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old fired the gel blaster about 8:15 a.m., striking the inside windshield near the driver of the bus full of students, sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti said.

No one was injured and the bus took no damage, deputies said. The driver pulled over and the teen jumped out of a bus window as he fled on foot.

He was later detained at Bullard High by deputies, Botti said. It was not clear if the teen would be accused of any crimes.

Botti said deputies later learned the teen was suspended the previous day but was able to board the bus.

Deputies found one gel blaster on the bus and another on the teen, he said.