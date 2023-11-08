Teen firing gel blaster at Fresno Unified School bus arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after firing a toy gun or “gel blaster” inside a Fresno Unified School bus full of students.

The boy’s identity was not released because he is a minor, but officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said he had been suspended from Bullard High School yesterday for bringing the gel blaster onto campus.

The bus was carrying about 45-50 students at the time of the incident.

No one was injured and authorities said once the toy gun was fired the bus driver immediately pulled over and called the police.

The boy fled the scene but eventually turned himself in at the school a few hours later.

He has been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery and was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Detention Center.

