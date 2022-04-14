Teen was forced into closet and sprayed with cleaner, GA cops say. Classmates charged

Four Georgia high school students accused of heckling their classmate after locking the teen in a closet for a “prolonged period of time” are facing felony charges, according to the Loganville Police Department.

The Loganvillle High School students allegedly forced a fellow student into a bathroom closet and sprayed them with cleaning products on March 31, police said in a news release. The group is also accused of making several anti-gay remarks.

Authorities said the teen had been harassed on at least two occasions between March 23 and March 31, leading to the charges. The students involved range in age from 14 to 17 years old. Their charges are as follows:

17-year-old: one count of felony false imprisonment and will be tried as an adult

16-year-old: two counts of felony false imprisonment, simple battery and reckless conduct

14-year-old: one count of felony false imprisonment and reckless conduct (party to the crime)

14-year-old: two counts of felony false imprisonment (party to the crime) and one count of reckless conduct (party to the crime)

In a statement, school leaders said the incident occurred before Spring Break at an extracurricular activity after school, WGCL reported.

“Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district’s code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced,” school leaders said, according to the news station.

McClatchy News is declining to name the four students involved, due to their ages.

Loganville is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

