Teen 'Fortnite' world champ who won $3 million 'swatted' at home while streaming on Twitch

Kyle Bugha Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City.

So, being one of the best video gamers on the planet doesn't just bring cash prizes and accolades. Apparently, it brings envy – and armed police to your home.

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, 16, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, just two weeks ago rose to the top of the gaming world winning the $3-million grand prize in the Fortnite World Cup, the biggest "Fortnite" tournament to date.

Subsequently, he was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show.

But this past weekend, he and his family got some uninvited guests: Armed police came to their door.

Kyle was live-streaming a game of "Fortnite" on Twitch on Saturday when he was interrupted by his father who said the police were here.

With his audio still going in the game, Giersdorf tells his online partners his home had been "swatted," a practice where an individual makes a phony call to 911 to force police to respond with SWAT teams.

A similar incident two years ago led to the death of a Wichita, Kansas, man. His address was given incorrectly to police by a man who reported a fake hostage situation after getting into an argument with another gamer while playing "Call of Duty."

The man at the home, Andrew Fitch, 28, came out of the home and dropped his hands unexpectedly and police fired at him, authorities have said. Tyler Barriss, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the incident.

Giersdorf says on the Twitch video – posted by Dot Esports, which appears to have been the first to report the incident online – that his family was "lucky because the one officer, he lives in our neighborhood."

Still, he was obviously shaken by the incident.

"They come in with guns, bro," he told his fellow players afterward. "That's scary. What if I just got popped?"

The caller told police "he was Kyle and said that he shot his father multiple times with an AK-47 and had his mother tied up and bound in the garage," said Corporal Albert Werner of the Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department.

Police called the home before entering and Kyle's father answered and came out of the house. "Everything was fine," Werner said.

The caller came from "an overseas area, somewhere out of the country," he said.

"Swatting" can hurt innocent people directly – as in the Wichita case – but also in other ways because police and emergency responders cannot give full attention to other crimes or emergencies until they clear the "swatting" incident. "It could be a trickle-down effect," Werner said.

Authorities had hoped the 20-year sentence for Barriss in the Wichita case would curtail "swatting" incidents. "I hope that this prosecution and lengthy sentence sends a strong message that will put an end to the juvenile and reckless practice of ‘swatting’ within the gaming community, as well as in any other context," said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister at the time.

Unfortunately, not everyone got the message.

