Teen found dead close to Bayshore Boulevard, death considered suspicious: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. - A teen girl was found dead near West Hyde Park Place and South Parker Street in Tampa Monday evening, and investigators are considering her death suspicious.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the area, which isn't far from Bayshore Boulevard, a little before 7:15 p.m.

They found the girl in her mid-teens unconscious with upper body trauma near the roadway, according to police. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ: Ybor City shooting: Search underway for multiple persons of interest seen on video from fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating her death and working to gather additional evidence and leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.