Man found dead in Douglasville park

A man was found dead in a Douglasville park on Tuesday, police said.

Police confirmed they are investigating the teen’s death as a homicide. The incident happened at Jesse Davis Park in Douglasville.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was on the scene in Douglasville on Tuesday night, as crime investigators canvassed the area.

Officers are working to confirm the identity of those involved in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

