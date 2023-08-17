Teen found fatally shot in south Kansas City Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in south Kansas City Thursday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Kansas City police responded to the area of 115th Terrace and Richmond Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a teen boy lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim, but describe him as a teen boy over the age of 12.

Police took a person of interest into custody and are not searching for any other suspects at this time. Officers say it’s unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043, or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

