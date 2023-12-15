Teen found in France will return to UK - police

STORY: Alex Batty disappeared at the age of 11 during a holiday with his mother and grandfather to Malaga, Spain, in 2017 and both are still wanted in connection with his disappearance.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told a press conference on Friday they were working with the French authorities to bring Batty back to Britain, and to his grandmother, who British media have reported was his legal guardian.

"He's getting well cared for by the French authorities at the moment ... Our priority is to get him back to the UK and get him back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible, that is expected to happen over the next few days," Assistant Chief Constable Sykes added.