Teen found guilty of manslaughter

Apr. 2—Jaikorian Johnson, who was 17 years old when he was charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old Corban Henry in 2018, was found guilty Friday of second-degree manslaughter and other charges in Daviess Circuit Court.

Jurors deliberated for over two hours before finding Johnson guilty of the manslaughter charge and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his role in the Aug. 15, 2020 shooting, which occurred on West Fifth Street near Kendall-Perkins Park.

The jury recommended a total of 30 years in prison, but Johnson will not have to serve that long. Second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony and wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, and state law caps the maximum sentences for those felonies at 20 years.

Johnson was charged with murder for shooting Henry as he was riding on the back of a moped. Johnson was also charged with attempted murder, for the juvenile who was driving the moped, but he was found not guilty.

Johnson was also found not guilty of tampering with evidence, a charge that stemmed from law enforcement finding the handgun used in the shooting in a bag in a bathroom where Johnson was found.

According to state law, second-degree manslaughter is when a person "wantonly" causes the death of another person, rather than doing so intentionally.

Jurors were asked to believe differing versions of the incident.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Ramon McGee said Johnson was a normal 17-year-old, except for the fact that he had been at three incidents in five years where Johnson had either been shot at or been in the vicinity of a shooting.

"That year, Jaikorian was doing what you'd ask any responsible teen to do," McGee said. "He was graduating high school ... he was working full time.

But after being shot at on Aug. 9 by a man near Greentree Apartments, Johnson bought a gun from a person he met on social media, McGee said.

When Johnson and a friend were walking along Fifth Street the night of the shooting, Johnson heard a moped "creeping up behind" them, McGee said.

McGee said Henry, who was carrying an airsoft gun, pointed the gun at Johnson, and Johnson pulled out his handgun and fired several rounds while running away.

"This was a teen who was afraid someone was trying to kill him," McGee said.

Bruce Kuegel said the evidence pointed to Johnson being the shooter.

The gun found had Johnson's DNA, and shell casings and the bullet found at the scene matched the gun, Kuegel said.

The shell casings did not indicate someone running away.

Officer Jim Parham, an OPD crime scene analyst, testified Friday the bullets were in the wrong location to match Johnson's account of running away while firing blindly behind him.

"This was an intentional shooting," Kuegel said.

Kuegel said evidence at the scene indicated Henry had never pulled out his airsoft gun from his pants.

In their verdict, jurors rejected claims Johnson had acted in self-defense.

Of the shooting, Kuegel told jurors, "this was not an accident. It was not mistaken identity" and said there was "no good reason" for the shooting.

After the jury found Johnson guilty of manslaughter and the wanton endangerment charges, Henry's mother, Nancy Henry, read a blistering statement to jurors and Johnson, where she claimed she had been threatened by Johnson and his friends in the months between the shooting and when Johnson was charged in May of last year.

"The fact that you will be eligible for parole is not fair to us," Nancy Henry said.

Henry told Johnson, "you shot my innocent child in the back for no reason."

"Corban was so much better than to have anything to do with you," Henry said.

Kristy Parm, Johnson's mother, said Henry's account of Johnson targeting her was not true.

Parm said she attempted to contact Henry's family after the shooting, "because I'm a mother, and I can only imagine how you are feeling."

"I told (Henry), I don't know your pain, but I feel your pain," Parm said.

Jurors were escorted out of the courthouse after they recommended Johnson's sentence.

Jurors recommended Johnson serve 10 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and five years each on the four wanton endangerment convictions, with the sentence capped at 20 years.

Johnson will be eligible for parole after serving 20% of his sentence.

"The jury reached their verdict, and we accept and appreciate the work," Kuegel said afterward. "I think it's important to note (the jury) came back and gave him the maximum (prison time) they could give him."

McGee thanked jurors for not convicting Johnson of murder.

"I think the jury did a very good job with a very difficult case," McGee said after the trial ended. "They had to decide what they believed happened on Fifth Street on Aug. 15, 2020. "The didn't have much to go on, except for what Jaikorian and (the juvenile) driving the moped."

Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones will formally sentence Johnson on June 7.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse