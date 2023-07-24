Teen found guilty of shooting, killing man after fight at quinceañera in Clayton County

A Clayton County jury found a teen guilty for killing a man after a fight broke out at a quinceañera.

In Nov. 2019, Clayton County deputies responded to the Oasis event center off Jonesboro Road in reference to a shooting. Investigators found 27-year-old Juan Perez Salazar dead from his gunshot wounds.

Police later arrested then-17-year-old Jorge Beltran and charged him with murder. Investigators said an argument that led to the shooting was caught on video.

“Once again we have removed a violent offender from community and we hope this conviction brings comfort to the family of Juan Perez Salazar, As always, my office continues to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said.

In the video, investigators said Beltran pointed a gun at Perez Salazar’s face and then punched him when he swatted the gun away.

Other people attending the party tried to break up the fist fight and Perez Salazar kept swatting the gun away. Beltran shot the 27-year-old at close range in the chest and killed him.

Beltran claimed he shot Perez Salazar in self-defense, but the jury found him guilty on July 14. Sentencing is scheduled for this week.

Channel 2 Action News covered the aftermath of the shooting investigation, which also ed to former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill firing two of his deputies and demoting a third for their “inaction.”

A sergeant and captain were working security for the party in an off-duty capacity that wasn’t approved by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said both deputies ran out the door with the crowd and didn’t render aid to Salazar. A lieutenant was demoted for not notifying the sheriff’s office about the other deputies “cowardly behavior.”

