Teen found with gun at middle school in Richland County is arrested, deputies say

A 14-year-old student was arrested after a gun was discovered at St. Andrews Middle School, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The student, who was not publicly identified because of his age, was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds in addition to unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The teenager is being held in juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

The gun was discovered after another student at the Richland 1 school alerted adults to the possibility of the 14-year-old carrying a handgun, the sheriff’s department said.

Administrators approached the student and secured the weapon without incident, according to the release.

No threats were made to any students or staff, the sheriff’s department said.

Information about why the student had the gun on campus was not available.