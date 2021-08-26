Teen found with gunshot wound Thursday afternoon in Schenectady, police say

Aug. 26—SCHENECTADY — A 17-year-old male was found on Van Vranken Avenue suffering from a minor gunshot wound to his arm just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Ellis Medicine, department spokesman Officer Pat Irwin said.

The teen's injury was not considered life threatening, Irwin said.

It wasn't immediately known where the shooting occurred because the victim was uncooperative, Irwin said.