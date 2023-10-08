Teen found injured after shooting reported along Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting that left a teenager wounded along Murfreesboro Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

18-year-old dead, juvenile in custody after shooting at Cookeville park

Authorities said they discovered an 18-year-old male injured in a vehicle, “reportedly by gunfire from another car.”

As of Saturday evening, the young man is reportedly in stable condition.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Officials told News 2 the shooting may be related to a robbery incident that took place on Millwood Drive earlier in the morning.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing shooting investigation.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.