Teen found with loaded gun on Tempe High School campus, PD says

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe High School student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack on Oct. 17, the police department said.

Two boys were brought to the school's front office after a "proactive contact by school security." While they were speaking with school admins, they searched through their backpacks due to a suspicion of illegal drugs.

The search found a vape pen and a .22 revolver with three rounds.

The Tempe Police Department was called immediately.

One of the two boys was arrested on suspicion of several crimes.

"School administration also took administrative action in regards to the students. This was an isolated incident and the safety of the campus was not jeopardized due to the swift actions and collaboration of school security, administration and Tempe Police," police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened