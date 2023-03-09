Teen found naked man in bed: Her dad was jailed for shooting at him, Florida cops say

A Florida father ended up in jail after police say he shot at a man who fell asleep naked next to his teenage daughter.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, and the unclothed man was identified as one-half of a couple renting a room in the family’s home, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a news release.

The homeowner is the one who called police, reporting “one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom, which sparked him to shoot at both roommates through a closed bedroom door.”

Investigators say the series of events happened after the homeowner and roommates engaged in a night of “drinking heavily.”

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

“The (male roommate) acknowledged drinking in excess earlier in the night and stated that they got up to use the restroom, and mistakenly went into the bedroom of the teenage female who ... was asleep in bed,” police said.

“The (man) got beside the teenager and fell asleep. Once the teenager realized a naked male was sleeping next to her, she went to Mr. Miller to let him know what had transpired. She did not allege a crime had occurred against her.”

It was around this time that the man was awakened by his shouting spouse, police said, telling him he was not in their shared room.

“Once they returned to their room, (the homeowner) approached their bedroom and began pounding on the door shouting ‘I’ll kill you,’ after the door was shut and locked on him,” police said.

“That is when (the homeowner) shot his handgun 3-4 times into the floor outside the bedroom door in a rage,” police said. “Officers saw shell casings and bullet holes through the bedroom door of the victims.”

(The homeowner) cooperated with police at the scene and was arrested. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, police said.

Cape Coral is about 130 miles south of Tampa.

