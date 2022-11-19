Teen found responsible for murder in Travis County trial

Rigo Dominguez, 16, was murdered in 2021 by another teen in Travis County, jurors decided Friday.

A year and a half ago, a young woman and her mother walked into the headquarters of the Austin Police Department and informed officials that a 16-year-old boy had fatally shot another teenager the day prior, saying they could tell them where to find the car in which his body had been left.

Soon afterward, investigators found that victim — Rigo Dominguez, also 16 — in the trunk of an abandoned car in Bell County.

On Friday, a jury found the teenage boy responsible for Dominguez's murder in Travis County, as well as responsible for transporting and leaving his body in Bell County.

This was the first juvenile jury trial in Travis County in the last decade. Most cases almost always result in plea deals.

State district Judge Rhonda Hurley allowed the American-Statesman to observe the trial with the stipulation that the Statesman not publish the suspect's name. Juvenile criminal records are not public.

Hurley is scheduled to sentence the suspect at a future date, after defense attorneys and prosecutors present additional evidence.

The defense's case for the suspect focused primarily on the young woman who first went to the police.

"The stories we’ve heard this week — they are not believable," said Kameron Johnson, Travis County's juvenile public defender. "They’re not credible. They’re not corroborated. Let’s just call them what they are. They are lies."

A day prior to going to police, the young woman went to Walmart on the day of the murder and bought cleaning products, the store's security video indicated. While recounting for jurors her actions on the day of the murder, she did not admit to going to Walmart until Johnson presented her with the video.

Prosecutors "built a case on someone who is not believable, who is not credible," Johnson said.

"All that Walmart stuff is just about the clean up," prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors. "None of it’s about who pulled the trigger."

The woman was given testimonial immunity, prosecutors told jurors. Anything she said on the stand couldn't be used against her.

"He told her he'd killed a boy, and he needed her help," prosecutor Alicia Crowley told jurors.

After the woman approached police, investigators found bloody clothes and a necklace that belonged to Dominguez under the bed of the suspect's baby sister. DNA analysis determined that the blood on the clothes had an extremely high probability of being the victim's blood.

"Rigo’s mom needs justice," Jones told jurors. "His unborn son who he never met needs justice."

