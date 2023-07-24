Teen found shot dead in Gwinnett apartment complex parking lot, police say

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Gwinnett County police said on Sunday at 10:45 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot near an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross.

We have a crew gathering information at the scene and will have the latest story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Homicide investigators have yet to provide information regarding the motive and if anyone has been taken into custody regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: