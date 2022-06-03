Teen found shot to death in a car in Kendall. Another teen is charged with murder

Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Miami man on allegations he took part in the murder of a teen found shot to death in a car in Kendall on Thursday night.

Antonio Varona, 18, was booked into jail Friday afternoon for the killing of 18-year-old Jeffrey Lopez. The slain teen was found shot to death in a black Infiniti on the 10300 block of Southwest 55th Street just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. The shooting took place near St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

The shooting happened during a “narcotics transaction” gone awry, according to an arrest report by Miami-Dade homicide detective Christopher Santos.

According to the arrest report, Varona was found “on scene” and ran away when officers approached. He was eventually arrested and confessed “as to his involvement” in the killing.

The report did not specify if Varona was the one who fired the weapon, or if anyone was involved.