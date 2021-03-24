Teen found shot to death inside his Midlands home, coroner says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A teenager’s body was found in his Midlands home after he had been shot, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Charlie Cason III, was shot multiple times, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release.

The 18-year-old was discovered in his Ridgeway residence, according to the release. That’s about 25 miles north of Columbia.

There was no word if Cason had been shot in the home, or if his body was moved there.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire, was not made available but the death is being investigated by the coroner’s office in addition to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

