Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb
A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night.
Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot.
When they got to the scene, they found a dead young man who they say was in his late teens. He was lying in the road with a gunshot wound.
Police said according to witnesses, he was involved in a verbal dispute with other people in a vehicle before he was shot.
The vehicle fled the scene afterwards.
At this time, no one is in custody. Detectives are still investigating.
