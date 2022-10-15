Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb

A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night.

Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a dead young man who they say was in his late teens. He was lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Police said according to witnesses, he was involved in a verbal dispute with other people in a vehicle before he was shot.

The vehicle fled the scene afterwards.

At this time, no one is in custody. Detectives are still investigating.

