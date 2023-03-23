Teen found shot in lower back on Rock Hill neighborhood street, police say

A teenager was found shot Wednesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Rock Hill, police said.

The male victim, age 19, was found by officers after 5 p.m. on the ground in the 300 block of Rich Street, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The victim has not been identified. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital with wounds to his lower back and is expected to recover, police said in a written statement.

Chavis told The Herald police received reports of shots fired in the area. Patrol officers, detectives and forensic units responded. Police did not find any other victims, Chavis said.

Rich Street is in a mainly residential neighborhood west of Saluda Street, south of downtown Rock Hill.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning as the investigation continues, Chavis said.

Check back for updates.