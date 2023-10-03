Teen found shot in rolling car downtown dies; one of passengers who fled is arrested

An 18-year-old Wichita man found shot inside his Dodge Charger after it hit a pole near downtown Monday afternoon has died and another 18-year-old man has been arrested in the killing, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Tuesday morning.

Jaqualen Dupree, who was found in the driver’s seat shot in his upper body, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting was reported at 3:16 p.m. in the 400 block of North Broadway, which is near the Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA.

“Before the officer’s arrival, the calling party reported seeing a slow-moving vehicle hit a pole and several people exiting the vehicle and running in different directions,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

Dupree was found unconscious. Officers and EMS provided care before he was taken to the hospital.

Five people ran from the vehicle, Rebolledo said in an email, and all five, including the suspect, have been contacted by police.

Arrest records show Tyshon Eugene Jacques was arrested in the 500 block of South Broadway in the killing. Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police are still trying to identify what led to the shooting. The suspect and victim are acquaintances, Rebolledo said.

This is at least the city’s 37th homicide of the year. There were 31 at this time last year.