Teen found stabbed was lured to his death, Illinois cops say. ‘At a loss for words’

Two teenagers were arrested following the brutal killing of a 15-year-old boy, Illinois police say.

Decatur Police Department Chief Shane Brandel said the 15-year-old, later identified as Tyler Eubanks, was “lured” to an abandoned building Sunday, July 30.

Tyler was “attacked and brutally murdered,” and officers found him dead during a welfare check, police said.

“I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident,” Brandel said in a Monday news release. “A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason.”

Tyler was stabbed, WICS and WAND reported, but a motive for the attack is unclear.

He was killed just blocks away from his mother’s home, according to a GoFundMe.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in the alleged murder, according to police. Official charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Tyler loved basketball and video games and had dreams of attending UCLA, family members told WCCU.

“My nephew was truly a hidden gem. He will forever live on a legend to me,” his aunt, Danesha Eubanks, told the station.

His pastor, Todd McClelland, described Tyler as an “awesome” child who “had a vision (and) dreams,” WAND reported.

“This is a nightmare I wish I could wake up from,” his mom, Dionica Eubanks, told WCIA. “That smile right there, I’ll never get the chance to see it again.”

Decatur is about 120 miles northeast of St. Louis.

