Teen free on bond in 2 murder cases arrested for Old Hickory Boulevard shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old who was free on bond while awaiting trial for two separate murder cases is back in jail following a Friday evening shooting at Mill Ridge Park that left a man injured, according to Nashville authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Oswaldo Corado, 19, was identified as the person who shot a 23-year-old acquaintance in the hand at Old Hickory Boulevard park and pointed a gun at the man’s cousin on Friday, Feb. 16.

Citing Corado’s “perceived continuing danger to the community,” officials said detectives from several MNPD components — including the Specialized Investigations Division and SWAT/Special Response Team — worked to find the young man after two new aggravated assault warrants were sworn out during the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 17.

That night, the MNPD said its units coordinated with the La Vergne Police Department and took Corado into custody at the Walmart parking lot in La Vergne by having SWAT officers perform a vehicle jam. He was brought to the Downtown Detention Center and booked, with a judicial commissioner setting bond at $150,000 for the two new warrants.

According to authorities, Corado was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020 — at the age of 16 — and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Lee V. Turner Jr. earlier that day outside the Tornado Bus Station on Nolensville Pike.

Then, in 2021, Corado was charged with another criminal homicide in relation to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Alexander Presley on Nov. 16, 2020, as Presley was sitting in his car outside his Weaver Drive home, police reported.

Officials said these two criminal homicide cases were transferred from Juvenile Court to Criminal Court, adding that Corado was on an ankle monitor and was to not be around any guns as part of his bond conditions.

