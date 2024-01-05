Teen gets 40 months for New London robbery, assault

Jan. 4—A New London teenager was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday for the armed robbery and assault of a 62-year-old man.

Jecob Mattei, who was 16 at the time, was one of two men arrested by New London police in connection with the Dec. 6, 2021, robbery in the parking lot of 202 Colman St., an apartment complex managed by the New London Housing Authority. The second person arrested was 12 years old at the time, records show.

The victim in the case told police he had stepped out of his 2006 Audi A4 when the two youths approached him, one of them pulling out a handgun and ordering the victim to "give me everything you got," police reports show. The two suspects walked away with the his keys towards Bates Woods. While the victim was at the New London Authority offices trying to get new house keys, police said the two suspects drove past him in the car.

Police said the man jumped in front of his car and onto the hood, trying to stop the thieves. As the car turned onto Colman Street, police said the car stopped suddenly and the man was thrown to the pavement. He suffered injuries to his collarbone and ribs and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police later found the handgun, which turned out to be a bb gun.

Mattei, now 18, and his co-defendant were initially treated as juveniles and their names were not made public. Mattei, whose case became public by a court order in New London Superior Court in August, was sentenced as an adult.

As part of a plea agreement, Mattei pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree assault on an elderly person. His 40-month prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.