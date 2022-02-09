Teen gets 40-plus years for 2018 attack on Pioneer Valley child

Feb. 9—Emmanuel Ochoa, 18, has been sentenced to over 40 years prison for the kidnapping, sexual assault and severe brain injuries that a jury determined he caused to a five-year-old girl in Pioneer Valley, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Cooke County District Attorney John Warren.

"This is the most emotionally difficult case that anybody involved had ever worked," said First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson. "There were times during the trial almost everybody in the courtroom shed tears. The sheer brutality of the offense is something that left a lasting mark on everybody."

Ochoa was indicted by a Cooke County Grand Jury in 2019 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under six, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Injury to a Child causing severe mental impairment for the February 2018 attack.

Warren stated that evidence showed Ochoa kidnapped the five-year-old girl from her bed at about 5 a.m on the morning of Feb. 6, 2018, then took her to an abandoned trailer where he raped her. He strangled her to the point of her being unconscious and threw her underneath another trailer, Warren added.

At the time of the offense, the temperature was in the 20s. She was found about eight hours later by investigators with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Over the next few days, the victim experienced seizures and was in a coma due to her injuries. The injuries were so severe that the medical team at Cook Children's Hospital did not expect her to survive. The victim survived, but she faces lifelong disabilities as a result of the attack.

After seven days of trial in the 235th Judicial District Court in November 2021, Ochoa was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years for the Sexual Assault of a Child under six; 20 years for the Aggravated Kidnapping, and 55 years for the Injury to a Child causing severe mental impairment.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he won't eligible for parole until 2063.

The case was investigated by the Cooke County Sheriff's Office and the Cooke County District Attorney's Office. It was tried by Erlandson and Assistant District Attorney Olivia Neu.

"I am proud of the cooperation and hard work between the CCSO, our office and all the other agencies that helped in the investigation. We were all determined to see that justice was done in this case. I hope the conclusion and outcome of the trial brings some peace to the victim and her family and helps them begin to heal," stated District Attorney John Warren.