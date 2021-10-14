Teen gets 9 years to life in Tessa Majors' fatal stabbing

NEW YORK — A teenage boy was sentenced Thursday to nine years to life in prison for his role in the botched robbery that ended in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Luchiano Lewis, 16, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery on Sept. 21 in the December 2019 stabbing inside Morningside Park.

During his guilty plea, Lewis told Judge Robert Mandelbaum that he and two school friends had planned to mug someone inside the upper Manhattan park that night. When their first attempt failed, Lewis said the group targeted Majors, 18, as she was jogging down a set of steps on W. 116th St. near Morningside Drive.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance charged Lewis as an adult. Rashaun Weaver, who allegedly stabbed Majors, has pleaded not guilty and is also charged as an adult. The third boy present for Majors’ killing pleaded guilty to robbery in June 2020 and got the maximum sentence for a minor —18 months behind bars.

Lewis has said he didn’t know Majors had “been stabbed let alone killed” until reading it online the day after the stabbing. During his guilty plea he said Weaver stabbed the student.

———