Teen gets into 'floss-off' with hospital staff

One teen has proven that when a hospital stay is over, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a dance-off.

After his appendix burst during a baseball game, 16-year-old Hunter Keith was cooped up in a hospital bed at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for almost two weeks. A physician's assistant named Kami Gudger, who helped with Hunter's treatment, made it her personal mission to keep his spirits high.

While Hunter healed, he and Gudger often teased each other over who had the better dance moves — but it wasn’t until the young patient was finally released that the two were able to put their words to the test.

"Hunter started showing us videos of him dancing," Gudger told Inside Edition. "Somehow we decided before he was going to leave, he was going to have a dance-off."

On the big day, Hunter wheeled into the competition ready to show off his moves. And did he ever! To cheers from the crowd, the teen earned the "World's Best Flosser" award.

“I guess I’ll just have to practice my flossing and I’ll step up my game next time,” Gudger said, smiling.