Teen gets hate-crimes probation in yearbook tampering case

Nov. 12—The Glastonbury High School graduate accused of putting offensive material under the photos of two of his classmates in this year's school yearbook — including a misattributed quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler — was admitted Friday to a state hate-crimes diversion program that could enable him to avoid a criminal conviction.

The hate-crimes program that Hollister A. Tryon, 19, was placed in by Judge Sheila M. Prats in Manchester Superior Court is part of Connecticut's accelerated rehabilitation program, which enables defendants to earn dismissal of their charges by successfully completing up to two years' probation.

Prats ordered Tryon to serve the maximum two years of probation. During that time, he won't have to report to a probation officer, but he will have to avoid being arrested again and attend the hate-crimes program, which includes education and community service.

If Tryon violates those conditions, prosecution of the two felony counts of third-degree computer crime he is facing could resume.

Ordinarily, a basic requirement for admission to the accelerated rehabilitation program is that the criminal charges at issue "are not of a serious nature." The judge and prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio agreed that wasn't true in Tryon's case.

But the judge said, "I am going to give you the benefit of the doubt and grant the program."

She reached that conclusion only after emphasizing that the acts Tryon is accused of were "so inappropriate," adding that young people can forget "how bad things can be historically."

Defense lawyer Michael D. Dwyer told the judge that Tryon is a college student, who was in high school when the acts at issue occurred. He said consequences Tryon has already experienced include having been suspended from school and barred from senior events and graduation.

The defense lawyer and prosecutor agreed that neither of the students who had the offensive material placed under their yearbook pictures felt they were specifically targeted.

Story continues

State law requires that crime victims be notified of accelerated rehabilitation applications and have the opportunity to comment in court.

In Tryon's case, the two students and the school were considered victims. None of them appeared at Friday's hearing or sent representatives.

The Hitler quote Tryon is accused of placing under one classmate's photo was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the Black man murdered last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

A quote Tryon is accused of placing under the other student's photo referred to drugs, social media videos, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who has been convicted of involvement in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured about 280.

Tryon admitted responsibility for the fabrications in separate interviews with school officials and police, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Officer Jason Trudeau.

The officer quoted Tryon as saying that he picked the students he victimized from a list of about 50 user names and passwords he had access to.

In summarizing information he received from school administrators, the officer said Tryon had admitted he was on a "Discord" chat on his home computer on Oct. 20 when he received a school email informing him that it was the last day to submit senior quotes for the yearbook.

He said he was chatting with several people at the time — from places that included California, Texas, and Russia — and that they gave him the idea of submitting quotes under other people's names and supplied several quotes, from which he randomly selected two, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.