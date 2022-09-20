Teen gets prison for illegally possessing guns, including ‘customized AK-47 pistol’

A Sedgwick County judge on Tuesday ordered a Wichita teen to serve 1 year, 7 months in prison for possessing weapons illegally.

“One of the guns was a customized AK-47 pistol, a Draco 9mm,” the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a tweet announcing 19-year-old Alejandro M. Morales’ sentence.

Morales’ pleaded no contest in July to three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the DA’s Office and court records.

Wichita police, in a Facebook post earlier this year, said several handguns, including the customized pistol, were seized in a Feb. 16 operation where officers executed a search warrant at a home where Morales lived. Authorities conducting surveillance on the home, in the 1700 block of South Elizabeth, caught Morales as he left in a vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Morales was barred from possessing guns due to prior felony convictions. Police launched the operation after seeing social media posts from Morales showcasing the guns, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court earlier this year. Officers discovered the seized weapons in Morales’ basement bedroom, the document says.

District Judge David Dahl handed down the prison 19-month sentence, the DA’s tweet says.