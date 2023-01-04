Teen gets probation for sex with minor in Washington High hallways, park

A state appeals court has ruled on the case of a Deptford robber who received a 90-year prison term.

CANTON ‒ A student who had sex with a minor in the hallways of Washington High School and a second minor at a Massillon city park will not spend time in jail for the acts last year.

The teen, who was 18 at the time of the offense and is now 19, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

A teacher at Washington High School reported seeing the 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl in the hallway near the school's auditorium on Jan. 24, according to court and police records.

The older teen was arrested by Massillon police on a warrant Jan. 31 and indicted by a Stark County grand jury on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, with one being a fourth-degree felony and the other a first-degree misdemeanor.

During an interview with police, the teen admitted having sex with the teen, who he considered to be his girlfriend, four times in the hallway before a teacher caught them, according to the police report.

The indictment also included charges after the teen was caught engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl at Wampler Park.

Stark Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt sentenced the man to 180 days in jail for each offense but suspended the jail time on the condition of two years of good behavior. He must also be evaluated by Melymbrosia, a behavioral health provider, and must register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

A message was left with the teen's attorney, Aaron Kovalchik.

