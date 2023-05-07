Teen gets shot, drives himself to Fresno store to call for help

A teenager was shot Saturday evening in central Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price said the victim called 911 at 7:15 p.m. to say he was shot up driving himself to the Palm & Shields Liquor store.

Officers arrived and located the victim with a wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Price said the teen was shot at an unknown residential neighborhood, but they are “trying to get that information and trying to locate any other witnesses or victims that we can possibly locate.”

The shooting did not happen at the intersection or at the store, he said.

Police have limited suspect description other than “possibly wearing a mask.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers.at 559-498-7867 and remain anonymous.