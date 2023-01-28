Teen girl accepts plea deal, gets 20 years for shooting at Volusia deputies

A teenage girl who left her children’s home before going on a crime spree that ended in a shootout with Volusia County deputies has been sentenced.

Now 15-year-old Nicole Jackson pled no-contest Friday afternoon to Volusia County charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and criminal mischief. She also pled to pending charges from Flagler County of malicious or intentional burning of lands and criminal mischief.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 years to be followed by another 40 years or probation.

Investigators say on June 1, 2021, then 14-year-old Jackson attacked a worker at the children’s home in Enterprise where she was being held and ran away.

Another young boy at the home followed Jackson and the two of them were followed by another employee from the children’s home who Jackson attacked and threatened to kill.

The two kids then broke into a home in Deltona where they vandalized the property and armed themselves with the homeowner’s guns.

Deputies investigating the report of two runaways arrived at the home and were immediately met by gunfire.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony pointed to Jackson as the “primary shooter and ringleader of the criminal episode.”

Despite attempts to get Jackson to surrender peacefully, she continued firing at deputies from the home, prompting them to return fire.

Jackson eventually walked out of the home armed with a shotgun and continued firing at deputies as she approached them when she was shot.

Jackson was critically injured but was taken to the hospital and stabilized. The other child surrendered peacefully to deputies shortly after Jackson was shot.

Jackson had previously rejected the same 20-year plea deal and would have faced two life sentences when the case went to trial as it was scheduled to next month.

In a statement responding to Jackson’s plea deal, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood thanked the State Attorney’s Office for handling the case and again praised the deputies he has credited with saving Jackson’s life.

“They never hesitated- they rushed in and rendered aid to her in seconds, giving her a second chance at life,” Chitwood said. “Hopefully Nicole is able to take advantage of the treatment and resources she needs while serving her sentence.”

See Chitwood’s full statement below:

My statement on the plea entered by Nicole Jackson in her June 2021 shootout with @VolusiaSheriff deputies. Thank you @SAO7FL for your professional diligence on this difficult case. pic.twitter.com/ijuufC9jYv — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) January 27, 2023





