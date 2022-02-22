Teen girl accused of setting up Saginaw burglary that left ex-boyfriend dead: judge

A teenage girl remained in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday after a judge ordered her to stay there because she’s accused of being involved in a burglary at a Saginaw home that got her ex-boyfriend killed.

District Judge Alex Kim issued the order last week, telling the girl, “You set something up,” according to video of the hearing.

The girl is not being identified because she is a juvenile.

The girl was ordered to remain at the Fort Worth facility during a brief hearing in the 323rd District Court at the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center.

In October, a Saginaw resident fatally shot a 20-year-old Fort Worth man who was accused of forcing his way into a home, Saginaw police said.

Saginaw police said that other suspects fled the area and that they believe the incident was “isolated and targeted.”

Saginaw police could not be reached Tuesday for comment on who else had been arrested or whether a Tarrant County grand jury had considered the case of the Saginaw homeowner who fatally shot the man.

The judge told the girl that she could be looking at a delinquent conduct/murder charge in the case.

Kim said that the man who was killed was her ex-boyfriend.

“I’m very concerned that you are the one facilitating everything, and it ends up with a dead person,” Kim said during the brief detention hearing, which was on Zoom.

The girl’s mother attended the Zoom hearing.

“This is the gravest concern for me,” Kim addressed the girl’s mother before issuing his order. “The fact she and her ex-boyfriend or someone who wanted to be her romantic interest ... But for your daughter, this young man would be alive today.”

Kim called the girl the “linchpin” that held everything together.

“I’m not comfortable releasing her,” the judge said, and ordered the girl to remain with Tarrant County juvenile authorities.

Saginaw police said they responded to the 600 block of Oak Hollow Lane on a report of a home burglary on the night of Oct. 26.

A man who lives at the residence told 911 dispatchers that someone had forced their way inside, and that he shot the suspect.

Upon arriving at the home, police said, they found Adxel Melgar Caceres dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Melgar Caceres’ body was lying inside the entry way of the home.