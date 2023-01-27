Teen girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies returns to courtroom Friday

A teenage girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies is scheduled to be back in court Friday.

Records show Nicole Jackson will try to remove her court-appointed attorney from the case.

Prosecutors said Jackson ran away from a children’s home in the summer of 2021, broke into a house, and shot at deputies.

Earlier this month, Jackson rejected a plea deal from prosecutors that would have given her a 20-year sentence.

Now, she faces two life sentences.

Jackson also tried to fire her attorneys the last time she was in court, saying they were pressuring her to take the deal.

Her trial is currently scheduled for next month.

