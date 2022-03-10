Teen girl arrested after investigation into 'kill list' on phone at Port St. Lucie school

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 14-year-old student at West Gate K-8 school was arrested after an investigation of a “kill list” involving eight names on her phone, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Following an anonymous tip Tuesday, school officials notified investigators of the list of juveniles’ names on the teen’s phone. She was arrested on eight counts of written threats to kill.

West Gate K-8 is in the 1000 block of Northwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

More: 'We need a new facility': Plans made for new Medical Examiner's Office in Treasure Coast

More: New details released in fatal stabbing in Port St. Lucie after man jailed on murder charge

Deputies found no weapons in the girl’s home, but “did find deplorable living conditions,” the agency stated.

They also reported turning up cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and arrested the girl’s 40-year-old mother on charges of child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked at the St. Lucie County Jail early Wednesday, and was held Thursday on $6,250 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The teen girl was arrested on 8 counts of written threats to kill.