Teen girl arrested for murder for drill rap-related shooting of 14-year-old Bronx boy

A teenage girl has been arrested for murder for the drill rap-related shooting of a 14-year-old Bronx boy, police said Thursday.

Victim Prince Shabazz was walking with his 15-year-old brother the evening of Nov. 30 when they were targeted by two masked shooters seen on video emerging from either side of a parked car on Morris Ave. near. E. 182nd St. in Fordham Heights.

It was not immediately clear if the 17-year-old suspect, charged Wednesday with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, was one of the two shooters or played some other role in the slaying. Her name was not released by the NYPD because she is a juvenile.

At least eight 9mm shots were fired. Prince, struck in the chest, hip and foot, was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

“My son was smart, charismatic and loved,” Prince’s mother said at the time. “All he cared about was looking good. He was a very vain person. He cared about girls, he cared about clothes, he cared about books.”

Prince’s older brother, an aspiring drill rapper, was not shot but appears to have been the intended target, police sources said. He has ties to the Grizzly Gang which has been at war with the Slattery Park gang, according to cops.