Teen girl arrested in Post Falls drug bust, 16-year-old passenger also cited

Jun. 21—A 17-year-old girl was arrested and her 16-year-old passenger cited after Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms and other drugs Wednesday during a Post Falls traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the area of Pointe Parkway and Interstate 90, a sheriff's office news release said. The driver was a 17-year-old Spokane Valley girl and the passenger was a 16-year-old Spokane Valley boy.

While speaking with the driver, the deputy noticed marijuana in the car, the release said.

A search of the vehicle yielded 157 Xanax pills, 16.6 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine residue, 2.3 grams of cocaine, three fentanyl pills, 68 nicotine vape pens, THC wax, 7.6 grams of MDMA, 37 LSD stamps, 3.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and several THC edibles, deputies said.

The girl was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. She was also charged with possession of meth, fentanyl, mushrooms, suboxone and tobacco.

The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and released.