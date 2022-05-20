Teen girl arrested for stalking, brandishing box cutter at member of Japanese boy band 7 Men Samurai

Shibuya Police arrested a 17-year-old girl for stalking and brandishing a box cutter at a member of the Japanese boy band 7 Men Samurai.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of the unidentified high school student on Wednesday in Yokohama for violating the Stalker Control Law and Act on Punishment of Physical Violence.

According to the police, the student followed 7 Men Samurai member Taiko Sasaki on four separate occasions between April 1, 2021 and May 8, 2022. She began following him after seeing him at the Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

“I fell in love at first sight when I saw him at Shibuya Station in April last year,” she told the police, according to Arama Japan. “I started to follow him. He was the only person that I could think of.”

The teen would reportedly call on the musician and grab him. Sasaki consulted with the Shibuya Police Station in November.

The police previously issued warnings and spoke to her parents. However, the student followed and approached Sasaki with a box cutter on April 30.

“You don’t need to worry about stalking, because I won’t go on anymore,” the teen said, according to Asahi Shimbun.

Sasaki was not injured, the police said. The teen was apprehended before she could harm herself and others.

Featured Image via Johnnys' Jr. Channel

