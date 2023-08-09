Teen girl arrested for subway attack on tourists

Associated Press

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out says 73% of soccer fans feel the sport has become more inclusive in that time but that even higher numbers believe more still needs to be done to tackle abuse in stadiums and online. Its report also said that 76% of fans polled are concerned about the impact of online abuse on inclusivity in the game, and 85% said more needs to be done to tackle discrimination toward fans in stadiums. The report said 70% of those surveyed believe they would probably or definitely call out a friend if they witnessed them engaging in discriminatory behavior, although only 34% believe they would call out a stranger.