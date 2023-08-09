Teen girl arrested for subway attack on tourists
A 16-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old Nevada mother on the F train on Thursday last week. The teen turned herself into the NYPD on Tuesday morning in New York City, New York.
A 16-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old Nevada mother on the F train on Thursday last week. The teen turned herself into the NYPD on Tuesday morning in New York City, New York.
The teen is charged with two counts of assault for pulling a 51-year-old woman to the ground and punching her.
Montgomery Police announced arrest warrants were issued for three men in the chaotic brawl at the Alabama city’s riverfront dock that was captured on video and showed punches thrown, people hit with chairs and at least one person tossed into the water.
Ashley Guillard, a Texas-based TikToker, has alleged that professor Rebecca Scofield was involved in last year’s fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Finnish utility Fortum still hopes to sell its Russian assets and get compensation for their seizure by the Kremlin via arbitration, its chief executive told Reuters. Fortum is one of a handful of companies with assets placed under "temporary control" by Moscow in response to the European Union's sanctions since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, which prompted over a thousand Western firms to exit Russia. In the second quarter, Fortum wrote off the entire value - 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) - of its seven thermal power plants and a joint-venture portfolio of wind and solar plants in Russia, after Moscow placed them under its control by presidential decree in April.
Videos showed violence and chaos erupt at the historic Montgomery riverfront.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out says 73% of soccer fans feel the sport has become more inclusive in that time but that even higher numbers believe more still needs to be done to tackle abuse in stadiums and online. Its report also said that 76% of fans polled are concerned about the impact of online abuse on inclusivity in the game, and 85% said more needs to be done to tackle discrimination toward fans in stadiums. The report said 70% of those surveyed believe they would probably or definitely call out a friend if they witnessed them engaging in discriminatory behavior, although only 34% believe they would call out a stranger.
The experience of 4,500 British scouts in South Korea, where they were assailed by rampant heatstroke and an approaching typhoon, has the whiff of a Wes Anderson film crossed with a disaster movie. At the outset, there was something appealingly old-fashioned about their trip, for a four-yearly World Scout Jamboree – how often, today, do you hear that festive word ‘jamboree’? – where they mingled with 40,000 fellow scouts in hats and woggles from across the globe.
“Wow wow wow. Nature is amazing”
The head of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s police security detail, Howard Redmond, is expected to turn himself in at Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday on charges stemming from a probe into his efforts to stifle a city investigation into the ex-mayor’s misuse of his detail, the Daily News has learned. Redmond, a former NYPD inspector, is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges at 2:15 p.m. ...
Three men now face assault charges for their alleged involvement in a riverfront brawl in Montgomery. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the new details.
The package delivery giant is seeing its shares sag after it detailed the potential negative impacts of its tentative labor contract with the Teamsters.
Her brother has also died, and their deaths "are still under investigation," a statement on her Instagram account said.
A fight between two boating groups on the riverfront in Alabama turned into an all out brawl that went viral on social media. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the fight never should have happened.
CHICAGO — A Portage Park man now faces murder charges in the fatal weekend shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Northwest Side. Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Saturday night slaying of Sarabi Medina, according to Chicago Police. Sarabi was shot in the head at about 9:40 p.m. as she was riding a scooter in the 3500 block of North Long. The shooting ...
Montgomery, AL Mayor Steven Reed joins Ana Cabrera to talk about where the investigation is headed into the now viral brawl on a riverfront dock between several white men and a black dockworker.
Five people affiliated with white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, The Seattle Times reported on Tuesday. The suit accuses David Capito, 37, also known as Vyacheslav Arkhangelskiy, of using a false name in 2021 when Patriot Front accepted him as a member.
Could Australia become the home of the next Disneyland?
Working on your foundations is one of the best way to lift heavier and improve the quality of your movements
Bravo superfan Heather McDonald gets candid about the whirlwind of speculative rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. During the conversation, the Juicy Scoop podcast host shares her theory as to why Kyle has been deeply invested in Morgan Wade and the country singer’s music career.
Here are the jersey combos the Bengals will wear each week.