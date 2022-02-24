Teen girl charged following pursuit of stolen vehicle in Ravenna Township on Wednesday

Three teenage girls were taken into custody following a brief pursuit that ended on Lake Rockwell Road near Route 14 in Ravenna Township Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle they were in had been reported stolen in Cleveland.

The girl is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and no operator's license, according to a media release the Portage County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, the pursuit began after the sheriff office's Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to stop the vehicle the girl was driving, which had been reported stolen in Cleveland, on Cleveland Road for a window tint violation. Deputies from the patrol division and members of the sheriff's detective bureau then joined the pursuit. It ended minutes later on Lake Rockwell Road, near Route 14, after the vehicle went through a yard, then back onto the road and wrecked. There were no injuries.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said shortly after the pursuit ended around 3:15 p.m. that the vehicle also went through a ditch, causing disabling damage, before re-entering the road.

Three juveniles, including two passengers, were taken into custody. It was initially reported that two of the juveniles may have been males, but the release states that all three are female. One passenger was cited with marijuana possession and releasedwhile the other was also released with no charges or citations reported.

Spidalieri said all three girls were at least 16. Additional information about the girls, however, was not immediately available.

