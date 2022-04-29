Teen girl charged with murder in connection with Rock Hill shootout where 3 teens died

A teenage girl in South Carolina has been charged with murder in connection with the Rock Hill shooting incident Tuesday that left three teens dead, officials said.

The girl, age 16, of Rock Hill, was served an arrest warrant late Thursday after she was identified as the person who drove two people involved in the shooting to the scene, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement.

She remains in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, officials said. Her identity has not been released because of her age.

The girl is the second teen charged with murder in the shootings.

Ahmik Coleman, 17, of Rock Hill, was charged Wednesday night as an adult with two counts of murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Coleman was wounded amid the shooting.

Those who died are Kam’ran Brevard, 16, and Evanta Hart, 17, both of Rock Hill, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Omarian Small, 16, of Lake Wylie, also was killed, the coroner said. Small was found dead in the driver seat of a car, Gast said.

Lt. Michael Chavis, a Rock Hill police spokesman, said Friday morning the investigation remains ongoing.

Why the girl is charged

The shooting began after 10 p.m. between teens sitting in a parked car and another group in the street on Gist Road, Rock Hill police have said in court and in written statements

A police department news release earlier this week stated Coleman, Small and an unidentified male were in the parked vehicle when Brevard and Hart approached the car and fired shots.

Small, in the driver seat, was fatally wounded, police said.

“The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify a 16-year-old female who drove the 17- and 16-year-old males to Gist Road during the night of the incident,” the police statement said.

Chavis said Friday morning the murder charge against the girl is connected to the death of the person in the driver seat of the car, who has been identified by the coroner as Small.

Two others then killed, police say

Police have said in court and in written statements that Coleman, seated in the front passenger seat, was wounded in the hand and fired back at the two teens in the street. Brevard and Hart were wounded, police said in the statement.

Coleman fled the scene but returned and is charged with fatally shooting Brevard and Hart, police said in court and written statements.

A third teen in the back seat of the car ran from the shooting scene, police said. They have not identified that teen. But Chavis said Friday they found that teenager near the scene. No other information on that teenager has been provided.