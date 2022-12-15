Teen girl in critical condition after car rams into her

Dec. 14—A teenager is in critical condition after a vehicle rammed into her Wednesday morning when she crossed the street against a red light, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police went to Allen and Brimhall roads around 6:10 a.m. to investigate. Preliminary findings show the girl crossed the road on a red light and was hit by a car going through a green light, police said in a news release.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police officers. Drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision, the news release added.

Those with information about this incident should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.