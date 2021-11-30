Teen girl in critical condition after early Tuesday morning shooting on Interstate 264

A teenage girl is fighting for her life at a Louisville hospital after being shot on Interstate 264 early Tuesday morning in Shively.

The girl was shot along the interstate near Cane Run Road about 2 a.m. and was then taken to the 4500 block of Manslick Road, where emergency personnel responded to, Louisville Metro Police said. From there, she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. Police ask anyone with information to call the department's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

