Teen girl critically injured in shooting, MPD says
A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said.
Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a girl had been shot. She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
A male was detained, police said.
Police said that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: