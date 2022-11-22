Teen girl critically injured in shooting, MPD says

A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said.

Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a girl had been shot. She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A male was detained, police said.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: