Teen girl described as 'endangered' is missing in Fort Pierce; police need help

FORT PIERCE — Police are asking for help in finding a teen girl last seen Sunday morning on Delaware Avenue, the agency stated.

Alyssa Lynn Sullivan, 15, last was seen about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Delaware Avenue, Fort Pierce Police stated on social media. The location is south of Orange Avenue and east of South 25th Street.

Alyssa Lynn Sullivan

“She may not have taken her proper medication and is considered endangered,” police stated.

Alyssa, who is white, is 5 feet 3 inches and 200 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown, and she has star tattoos on her arms.

No other information was immediately available Thursday morning.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Alexander Quiles at 772-467-6880 (office); 772-979-1462 (cell); or aquiles@fppd.org. Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Two-day suspension: St. Lucie deputy suspended after driving wrong way on I-95 at up to 90 mph, report shows

Happy birthday!: 101-year-old Port St. Lucie WW II veteran recalls military service, wife of 64 years

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce police need help finding missing teen Alyssa Lynn Sullivan