Teen girl escapes attempted abduction at Willow Grove mall; Philadelphia man charged

A Philadelphia man turned himself in to law enforcement officials at his attorney's office Thursday and faces a charge in connection with the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl at Willow Grove Park Mall Wednesday evening.

Khalilh Jafar Evans, 44, was arrested and was arraigned Thursday night on a charge of false imprisonment of a minor, a second-degree felony, said Abington police.

Evans was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville on $25,000 bail.

Abington police said the girl told police she became separated from friends at the mall and was riding the escalator down to the first floor when a man approached, "and asked the juvenile to walk with him, extending his arm as if to escort her."

Police said the girl told the man she was underage and attempted to step away from him, but he grabbed her arm and restrained her as he led her across the mall.

"After some time, the juvenile was able to escape the male's grasp, screamed and fled the male. Several bystanders witnessed this altercation and stepped in to prevent the male from approaching the juvenile."

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and said another man was seen leaving the mall with Evans. That person has not been charged.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Abington police arrest man in connection with mall attempted abduction