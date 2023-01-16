Teen girl fatally shoots boy, 11, while fighting another girl, Dallas police say

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for shooting a younger child while fighting with somebody else at a Dallas apartment complex, police said.

Police said the 14-year-old was fighting with another girl when she grabbed a gun and shot in the other teenager's direction, striking an 11-year-old boy, who later died from his injuries. Dallas Police said they responded to a call in the city's Cedar Crest area at about 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl fled the scene, but was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. She remains in Dallas' Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police said, and the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

None of the children's identities have been released by police at this time. Police did not say what happened to the other girl involved in the fight and the shooting remains "an ongoing investigation," police said.

